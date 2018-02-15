2 sought by police after stealing cash, lottery tickets from convenience store

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a man and woman after the pair robbed a North Side convenience store early Thursday morning.

The robbery was reported around 3:45 a.m. at the Corner Store located in the 3800 block of San Pedro Avenue, not far from West Hildebrand Avenue.

According to police, a clerk said that the man and woman entered the store with one of them possessing a gun. The pair emptied the cash registers and took lottery tickets before fleeing the scene.

Police looked at surveillance video from the store and searched the area but have not made any arrests.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

