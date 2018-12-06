2 sought after stabbing at Sights & Sounds of Christmas event, police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Two people who were involved in a stabbing Wednesday night at the Sights and Sounds of Christmas event are being sought by San Marcos police.

Police said law enforcement personnel who were working security at the event in the 200 block of North CM Allen Parkway just before 9 p.m. encountered a person near the basketball courts in City Park who had been stabbed in the neck while at the festival.

Medical aid was provided to the male victim. Police said he was taken to Seton Hays Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Several witnesses were identified, and two people are being sought, police said. The offenders were identified by the victim and numerous witnesses.

"We believe there was an existing disagreement between these individuals that resulted in this incident occurring," Chief of Police Chase Stapp said. "The public should feel confident to attend and bring their families to the final three nights of Sights and Sounds and enjoy a safe and festive night of fun."

Police said anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Detective Aubry at 512-753-2306.

"Safety at Sights and Sounds is a top priority, and the event is secured by multiple armed law enforcement personnel and additional unarmed security personnel each night," Stapp said.

