2 store clerks shot during SE Side robbery attempt, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Two local food mart employees were shot during an attempted robbery on the city's Southeast Side late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. to the E-Z Food Mart in the 4000 block of East Southcross after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to police, a man entered the store with a handgun demanding money but the two store clerks refused.

Police said the culprit fled on foot firing his gun, shooting a 32-year-old woman in the leg and a 36-year-old man in the backside.

The wounded clerks were taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center for their injuries. Their names were not released.

Police also did not disclose a description of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

