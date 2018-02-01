2 students shot inside LA middle school classroom, police say

LOS ANGELES - Updated at 12 p.m.:

The Los Angeles Fire Department said a 15-year-old boy shot in a middle school classroom has been transported to a trauma center in critical condition.

A department statement said a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound has been transported in fair condition.

A 30-year-old woman had unspecified minor injuries but was not shot.

Police arrested a female student suspect and recovered a gun.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. at Sal Castro Middle School near downtown.

Updated at 11:50 a.m.:

Original story:

Two students were shot inside a Los Angeles middle school Thursday, and a female student was in custody, police said.

Officer Drake Madison said reports of gunfire came in shortly before 9 a.m. at a school just west of downtown Los Angeles.

Madison said there's no information about injuries.

TV news footage shows someone being loaded into an ambulance.

