2 suspects accused of stealing car at gunpoint on Southeast Side arrested

SAN ANTONIO - Two men are facing charges for allegedly stealing a car from a man at gunpoint at an apartment complex on East Southcross Boulevard last week.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper spotted the stolen car the next day on North New Braunfels Avenue and pulled over Devan Smith and Clifford Richardson and arrested them.

The victim identified the suspects in a photo lineup.

Both men are charged with aggravated robbery.

