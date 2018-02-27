2 suspects sought in Citgo robbery on near NW Side

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred on Thursday Feb. 22 around 10 p.m. at a Citgo convenience store located in the 1800 block of North Zarzamora Street on the city's near Northwest Side.

According to police, one of the suspects pretended to purchase an item and when the cashier opened the register he displayed a handgun, just before demanding cash.

The cashier complied with the request and gave the suspect the money, police said. That's when the second suspect went behind the counter and stole additional items before they both fled the location on foot.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

