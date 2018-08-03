2 suspects strike out at robbing a NE Side bowling alley, then rob a Chick-fil-A

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for two men who they say struck out at trying to rob a Northeast Side bowling alley only to then be successful at robbing a local fast food chain.

The robberies started just before 6 a.m. at the Astro SuperBowl located in the 3200 block of Harry Wurzbach near Austin Highway.

According to police, the suspects broke into the bowling alley thinking no one was there only to find an overnight manager working inside.

The suspects held the manager at gunpoint and tried to get into the safe but were not successful in their attempts, police said. That's when, police said, the manager somehow was able to escape just before the suspects fled.

Police said they believe the same suspects later successfully robbed a Chick-fil-A in the 1300 block of Austin Highway about 30 minutes later.

In that instance, they were able to steal an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said they are now looking for the two men in a silver car. A description of the suspects was not given.

No one was hurt in either robbery.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.