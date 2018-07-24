2 juveniles, 1 adult arrested after car owner helps police track them down

SAN ANTONIO - Two juveniles and a 19-year old man face criminal charges after leading a car owner and police on a chase early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The suspects were inside a stolen pickup when it crashed into an apartment building in the 800 block of Afterglow Street, police said.

"Our neighbors, their wall is caved in. They showed us pictures," said a woman who lives nearby the crash scene. "Their wall is caved in from where the truck hit. Luckily. it was in their room and not their children's room."

The unidentified neighbor said she saw several people who looked like teenagers running from the pickup truck through her apartment complex with guns in their hands.

Police said there were five people in the pickup. Officers chased after them and caught three of them.

They said the pursuit began in a neighborhood a few miles away on Morningbluff Drive near West Avenue.

A homeowner called 911 around 4 a.m. and told police he saw some people on his surveillance cameras trying to break into his pickup truck.

The group quickly left the area.

Police said the homeowner then jumped into his own vehicle and followed them.

He told police that someone in the truck shot at him along the way.

The homeowner was able to keep in touch with dispatchers, helping to direct officers to the location where they were heading.

Soon after officers joined in the car chase, they had to track down the suspects on foot.

Police searched the neighborhood for the two who got away, but didn't find them.

