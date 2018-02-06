2 teens assaulted, robbed at party at NW Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - Two teenagers were assaulted and robbed at a party at an apartment complex early Sunday on the city's Northwest Side.

The San Antonio Police Department posted a video to its Facebook page related to the 3 a.m. incident.

In the video, sounds of gunfire are heard ringing out from the parking lot of the complex at 6023 UTSA Blvd.

The video also shows two men violently kicking a door.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867, or text a tip to TIP411 and include the keyword "SATIP."



