2 teens assaulted, robbed at party at NW Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - Two teenagers were assaulted and robbed at a party at an apartment complex early Sunday on the city's Northwest Side.
The San Antonio Police Department posted a video to its Facebook page related to the 3 a.m. incident.
In the video, sounds of gunfire are heard ringing out from the parking lot of the complex at 6023 UTSA Blvd.
The video also shows two men violently kicking a door.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867, or text a tip to TIP411 and include the keyword "SATIP."
