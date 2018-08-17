2 teens charged in burglary thanks to use of neighborhood app, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Two local teens have been charged in a North Side burglary case thanks to help on social media through the use of a neighborhood app, San Antonio police said.

Shyann Marshall and Jervaughn Walker, both 17, were arrested Thursday on a charge of burglary.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the pair, along with a 16-year-old, were caught on camera inside a home that was burglarized in July.

The affidavit said the group was seen taking items from the home. Police were able to get the video from the homeowner but did not found out who they were until the homeowner shared the video on social media, the affidavit said.

Police said once the homeowner posted the video to the neighborhood app, the tips began rolling in. Police were then able to determine that the suspects were teens and showed the pictures to Northside Independent School District police who confirmed their identities.

The affidavit did not say if the 16-year-old involved is in custody.

