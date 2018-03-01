2 teens sought in Walmart robbery after pepper spraying employee

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down two teenagers responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred on Jan. 29 at a Walmart retail store located in the 9400 block of Culebra Road.

According to police, the two teenagers entered the store and selected merchandise from the automotive department before heading to the Garden Center. That's when, police said, one of the teens (believed to be 14 to 15 years old) pepper sprayed a store employee as they fled past the register, failing to pay for the merchandise.

The two teens then got into a red Dodge pickup truck driven by a man in his 30s, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

