2 weapons, thousands in stolen property recovered after suspect flees during traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO - An attempted traffic stop led to the arrest of a man and the recovery of two handguns and thousands of dollars' worth of stolen property.

San Antonio police arrested 42-year-old Anthony Lopez on Thursday. Officers said that, around midnight, they spotted him speeding just north of downtown.

Lopez tried to get away by making a series of quick turns. He later stopped his vehicle and ran, police said.

Officers were able to catch Lopez and take him into custody. He’s charged with two counts of theft of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

