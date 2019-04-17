2 women handed prison terms in 2016 fatal home invasion

SAN ANTONIO - Two women who originally faced capital murder charges for their role in a deadly home invasion that left one man dead were sentenced Wednesday on a lesser charge.

As part of a plea deal, Betty Rojas, who was 16 years old at the time of the incident, and Gabriella Brightman pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery charges.

Rojas, who prosecutors said set up a robbery scheme to steal marijuana from a man who lived in an apartment on TPC Parkway, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Brightman was sentenced to 14 years.

Before she was sentenced, Brightman addressed the family of Milton Miles, who was shot to death in the home invasion.

"I'm sorry that y'all lost someone very special," she said. "I know it's hard. I'm sorry."

Four men stormed the apartment on Oct. 10, 2016, and opened fire.

Miles, 37, who was visiting the apartment resident, was shot and killed.

The men, including the man who fired the fatal shots, are already serving prison sentences.

