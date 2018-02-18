2 women seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two women sustained serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on the city’s Northwest Side on Saturday.

The crash happened around 6:50 p.m. on the access road of Northwest Loop 410 near Ingram Road.

San Antonio police Sgt. Kris Maurice said witnesses reported seeing a man driving an SUV going at a high rate of speed on the southbound access road. The driver lost control as he was attempting to go onto the entrance ramp of the highway and hit a white vehicle, which then crashed into a wall.

A witness said he and a motorist busted the SUV driver’s window to help him get out after the vehicle rolled over. Once the man was out of the vehicle, he fled the scene.

“We helped get the gentleman out of the vehicle. Told him to sit down. He said something very unpleasant, decided to leave the situation. Followed him and asked him to stop. He didn’t stop, called the police,” said Dan Swift, a witness.

Swift said other witnesses asked the man to stop as he fled.

“As soon as he got out, he took off running,” said Richard Vargas, another witness.

The man was found at a nearby gas station. Police took him in for questioning and to perform a sobriety test.

Two women in the white vehicle were taken by ambulance to a hospital. Maurice said they had serious injuries.

“(The women in white car) weren’t looking good,” Vargas said. “They were unresponsive.”

Witnesses reported seeing more vehicles involved in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Maurice said the man will be charged with failure to stop and render aid. When police view the results from the sobriety test, they will determine if more charges will be added.

