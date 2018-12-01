Mother pleads for help finding suspect 2 years after son's murder

SAN ANTONIO - Friday marked two years since Patricia Soto’s son, James Hernandez, was gunned down during a home invasion at his Northwest Side apartment, an anniversary she said she will dread for the rest of her life.

“I still say today that I’m in disbelief,” Soto said.

She is unable to find any peace, knowing those responsible for her son's death are still out there.

Police said three people barged into Hernandez's apartment near Loop 410 and Bandera Road on Nov. 30, 2016, and forced him to hand over property before fatally shooting him.

Soto and some of her son's longtime friends made another plea to the public for information Friday.

“My son never got into a fistfight in all his life, had two girlfriends in all his life, was never violent and was always about keeping the peace,” Soto said.

The aspiring rapper went by the stage name Reality. He had friends like Roland Alcantar, who looked up to him for his talents and personality, even though Hernandez was younger.

“It’s not that we were bad ... but he (Hernandez) would always try to tell us, like, it’s not worth it. Rise above, look ahead," Alcantar said.

Soto said she knows nothing fill the void of losing her only child, but she is hoping answers about his sudden and violent death will help quell the ongoing pain.

“I tried my best to stay strong, to get the help that I need, but it’s not enough. It'll never bring my son back.” Soto said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Anyone with information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

