SAN MARCOS, Texas - A 20-year-old man was shot and killed during an apparent robbery in San Marcos.

San Marcos police said Aaron Jackson Peterman was found dead by a family member on Wednesday inside his apartment at the Park North Condos on Aquarena Springs Drive.

The Travis County medical examiner will be completing an autopsy.

If you have any information about this man's death, call San Marcos police at 512-753-2108.

