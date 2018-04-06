20-year-old wounded in late-night shooting on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are trying to find out who is responsible for a shooting that left a man wounded and in an area hospital.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 1200 block of Burleson Street, which is located not far from North New Braunfels Avenue and Interstate 35 on the city's East Side.

According to police, the victim, a man in his 20s, was walking with friends when he was shot in the leg by a small caliber weapon. Details remain sketchy police said, since witnesses are not cooperating.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injury. He is expected to recover.

Police have not released a description of the shooter.

