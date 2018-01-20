200 plants, 180 pounds of marijuana found during Texas grow house raid, authorities say

CYPRESS, Texas - Authorities seized $300,000 worth of marijuana during a raid at a grow house in Cypress on Thursday, according to Harris County constables.

Peter Nguyen, 40, and Khoi Huynh, 42, were arrested during the raid in the 8200 block of Polaris Point Lane.

Acting on a tip, investigators conducted surveillance on the house for weeks before the raid.

More than 200 plants and 180 pounds of marijuana were confiscated, according to authorities.

One of the men surrounded to authorities and the other was found hiding in the attic, authorities said.

Authorities said the house had an elaborate light and ventilation setup in several rooms.

According to constables, drug dealers often rent houses and "turn them into indoor marijuana nurseries, harvesting several crops a year."

Authorities said while such houses are obviously illegal, they also threaten neighbors by attracting crime and lowering property values.

