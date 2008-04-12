Good Samaritan Tackles Accused Bank Robber

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A man was tackled after he allegedly tried to rob a bank over the weekend, but not by police.

Police said a man walked into the Chase Bank along Marbach Road just after 10 a.m. Saturday, but not to make a deposit.

"He walked up to one of the tellers, demanded money from her, she complied, gave him the money," said Sgt. Lawrence Walters, with the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said a witness to the robbery followed the man from the bank. They said the two ran across a parking lot, before the witness tackled the man about 100 yards from the bank.

"That guy never gave up. He just stayed on with him and stayed on with him," said Delia Moreno, a witness. "He kept going 'call 911, call 911.'"

Once on the ground, police said the man trying to take a bite out of crime, got a bite taken out of him.

"[The man] pinned him down and the gentleman proceeded, once he had him down, to bite him in the groin," said Walters.

Witnesses were stunned.

"They told me what happened to him, that he bit him, so I said, like 'OK," said Moreno.

Police eventually got to the scene, and took the accused robber into custody. They said aside some discomfort, the Good Samaritan wasn't seriously hurt.

"I feel for the guy. I hope he's OK. Maybe a little reward money or something his way," said Moreno.

Moreno said he should take more precautions if he intends to continue fighting crime.

"Maybe a cup next time, if you're going to apprehend someone, you know," said Moreno.

Police said the accused robber faces aggravated assault charges on top of the bank robbery charges.