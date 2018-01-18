2012 homicide, burglary remains unsolved

San Antonio police are asking for the public's help in solving a 2012 homicide.

On June 28, 2012, police went to a home at 2723 Wilborn Drive to check on a man who hadn't been heard from by family and friends.

When officers entered the home, they found Roland Castillo dead in the bathroom.

Investigators believe Castillo entered his home, surprised some burglars and a violent struggle took place.

The killer(s) are believed to have fled in a small pickup truck.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department's Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635 or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.