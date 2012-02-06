Phil Lane, KSAT 12 Vice President and General Manager

SAN ANTONIO – Phil Lane was named vice president and general manager of KSAT in San Antonio, TX, in July 2011.

Prior to joining Graham Media Group (formerly Post–Newsweek Stations), he had served as vice president and general manager of WSPA and WYCW in the Greenville/Spartanburg/Asheville/Anderson, NC, market from 2004 to 2011; WJBF in Augusta, GA, from 2000 to 2004; and WRBL in Columbus, GA, from 1997 to 2000. Previously, Lane worked in advertising at various stations.

During his time at KSAT12, he has helmed the launch of “SA Live” and “Texas Eats”, both local programs with local talent scoring huge in the ratings. The station’s web site has also generated record-breaking numbers and the station has launched the first OTT streaming app in the market. Phil also initiated “KSAT Insiders” as a way to connect with viewers one-on-one and “Insider Events” to generate an additional source of revenue.

Lane is a graduate of Furman University with a BA in History.

Lane and his wife, Beth, have two sons.