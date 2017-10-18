LIVE: Spriester Sessions: Spurs 2017-18 season preview

SAN ANTONIO – NOTE: IF YOU'RE HAVING AUDIO ISSUES WITH THE VIDEO ABOVE, CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

The Silver and Black are back!

The San Antonio Spurs begin their quest for another championship on Wednesday night, when they open their 2017-2018 regular season versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kawhi Leonard (right quadriceps tendinopathy) and Tony Parker (left quadriceps tendon surgery) are officially out for the home opener, which tips off at 8:30 p.m. from the AT&T Center.

Unlike other teams, the Spurs basically stood pat this offseason. They added only veteran Rudy Gay and Joffrey Lauvergne but lost guard Jonathon Simmons and center Dewayne Dedmon.

The team is expecting improvement and big years from younger players like Dejounte Murray, Davis Bertans and Bryn Forbes.

RELATED: LaMarcus Aldridge agrees to 3-year, $72M extension with Spurs, report says

The Spurs also signed forward LaMarcus Aldridge to a 3-year $72 million extension.

Perhaps the biggest news for the Spurs came when fan favorite Manu Ginobili announced during the offseason that he would be returning for a 16th season.

Be sure to join Steve Spriester, sports director Greg Simmons and digital reporter R.J. Marquez for a preview of the new season live at 2:30 p.m. on KSAT.com.

