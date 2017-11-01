Sex offender who targeted pre-teen boy wanted for not reporting his address to law enforcement

SAN ANTONIO – A convicted sex offender who served time for a sex crime that involved an 11-year-old boy is wanted on charges he violated terms of the sex offender registry.

Jose M. Garcia, 29, was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child when he was 16. The state’s sex offender registry shows Garcia served three years and nine months in a juvenile prison before being released. He was ordered to register as a sex offender every year until 2019.

"In 2015, a warrant was issued for Garcia's arrest, following an indictment filed with the Bexar County 379th District Court. The indictment alleged that Garcia failed to register as sex offender with the local law enforcement authority," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Garcia is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

"His last known place of residence was on the South Side of San Antonio," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Garcia's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

