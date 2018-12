2018 Christmas shipping deadlines

As Christmas approaches, so are holiday shipping deadlines.

Here's a list of dates to remember if you plan on shipping your gifts through any of the major shipping services:

FedEx

FedEx SameDay City Direct - Dec. 25

FedEx SameDay City Priority - Dec. 25

FedEx SameDay - Dec. 25

FedEx First Overnight - Dec. 21

FedEx Priority Overnight - Dec. 21

FedEx Standard Overnight - Dec. 21

FedEx 2Day A.M. - Dec. 20

FedEx 2Day - Dec. 20

FedEx Express Saver - Dec. 19

FedEx Ground - Dec. 17

FedEx Home Delivery - Dec. 17

FedEx SmartPost (certain exceptions apply) - Dec. 10

U.S. Postal Service

APO/FPO/DPO USPS Priority Mail Express - Dec. 18

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) - Dec. 20

First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces) - Dec. 20

Priority Mail - Dec. 20

Priority Mail Express - Dec. 22

UPS

UPS 2nd Day Air- Dec. 20

UPS Next Day Air - Dec. 21

UPS On-Call Pickup for UPS Next Day Air - Dec. 22

Amazon

Standard shipping - Dec. 18

Amazon Prime free two-day shipping - Dec. 22

Amazon Prime free one-day - Dec. 23

Amazon Prime free same-day delivery (select areas) - Dec. 24

Amazon Prime Now free two-hour delivery (select areas) Dec. 24

