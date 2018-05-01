2018 homeless count reveals hundreds more living on streets than last year in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - This year’s homeless point-in-time count showed there are hundreds more living on the streets of San Antonio and Bexar County than last year.

The statistics released Tuesday were from the county's count that took place on Jan. 25.

More News Headlines

Volunteers and police officers counted a total of 3,066 homeless people in the community. That’s 323 more than 2017.

The majority of the increase is in the unsheltered homeless population.

The data collected includes demographic information and provides insight into reasons why people are experiencing homelessness, whether they’re on the streets or in shelters.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.