Fried favorites: Winners of State Fair's 2019 Big Tex Choice Awards

DALLAS - The best of the numerous unique treats to be offered at the State Fair of Texas late next month have been announced.

The winners of the Big Tex Choice Awards contest were announced Sunday. Judges selected winners for best-tasting sweet and savory treats and the most creative food item.

Winners were selected from 10 finalists, which included a Calypso Island shrimp bowl, Southern fried chicken fettuccine alfredo ball, Texas cream corn casserole fritters and other delectable treats.

The State Fair of Texas opens Sept. 27. Tickets start at $16.50 online and are $18 at the gate.

Below are the winners of each category and descriptions of the food items from the Big Tex Choice Awards:

Best taste (savory)

Ruth’s Stuffed Fried Taco Cone by Ruth Hauntz

"Tender, savory, marinated, slow-cooked barbacoa served in an ice cream cone-shaped tortilla shell with black beans and cilantro lime rice. It is topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco, and homemade salsa verde. The perfect handheld treat to enjoy while strolling through the State Fair of Texas."

Best taste (sweet)

Big Red Chicken Bread by Brent & Juan Reaves

"This new Fair favorite starts with a homemade, light, fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth, Big Red® -flavored frosting, and served with a savory fried chicken wing resting in the middle of the doughnut. So long chicken and waffles, hello Big Red® Chicken Bread!"

Most Creative

Fla’Mango Tango by The Garza Family

"Mango like you've never tango'd before! Treat yourself with a refreshingly creamy mango twist, fried and drizzled with a kicky citrus glaze. Topped with whipped topping and served with a side of strawberry mango sorbet. Presto' Chango, that tangy explosion's a Mango Tango!"

