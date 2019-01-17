Should you ditch your New Year’s resolutions or not?

SAN ANTONIO – Thursday is National Ditch Your Resolutions Day, and according to Business Insider, 80% of people fail to keep their resolutions into February.

But here's hoping you stick to it.

Whatever your resolution was this year, Jan. 17 seems to be the day that most give up.

In fact, according to a 23andMe three-year study, men are actually better at keeping their resolutions than women, but more women make resolutions than men.

There is always some motivation to keep up with your goals.

"People need to remember there are 365 days a year, multiple opportunities to start over and start new and work toward those goals," Life Time certified personal trainer Lindsey Ogden said.

Experts from Life Time have these following tips:

- A combination of motivation and habits -- motivation is what gets you going, while habits keep you going. - Change your mindset from a resolution to an evolution -- change takes time. - Don't go two days without taking a step toward your goal. - Share your plan with someone who can keep you accountable. '

These tips can go well with any resolution you have whether trying to lose weight, save money or quitting a bad habit.

📷 You will find more infographics at Statista