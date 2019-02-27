79ºF

Prince Royce honors Selena on anniversary of her Houston Rodeo performance

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 25: Prince Royce performs onstage during the 2018 Latin American Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on October 25, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
HOUSTON – Prince Royce honored Selena Quintanilla at the Houston Rodeo Tuesday night, marking the 24th anniversary of Selena's final performance before her death.

The Bachata singer surprised concertgoers by covering Selena's "No Me Queda Mas." Fans can be heard cheering in the numerous video taken during Prince Royce's performance.

The official Selena Twitter account thanked Prince Royce for the recognition, tweeting, "Special thanks to Prince Royce for paying homage to Selena this 24th Anniversary of the Houston Astrodome concert."

Selena's final performance was Feb. 26, 1995, at the Astrodome during the Houston Rodeo. The Queen of Tejano was slain by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar.

Prince Royce’s performance comes a day after Texas country singer Kacey Musgraves sang Selena’s “Como La Flor,” which earned praise from Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla.

