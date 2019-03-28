Skip to main content
Man who stabbed Walmart security guard in 2017 sentenced to 25 years in prison

SAN ANTONIOEditor’s note (May 6, 2025): The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office announced that Travis Cobb’s 25-year prison sentence has been dismissed.

On May 6, 2025, the district attorney’s office said Cobb was “wrongfully convicted” of an armed robbery at a Walmart in July 2017.

Below is the original story from March 28, 2019.

A man who stabbed a Walmart security guard nearly two years ago was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday.

Travis Cobb was shoplifting inside the store on Bandera in July 2017 when a security guard tried stopping him.

Cobb attacked him, cutting him with a razor.

The security guard was seriously injured but survived the attack.

