Arbitrator to decide fate of former SAPD officer accused of using racial slur during arrest

San Antonio Police Department officer Tim Garcia, who was fired in January for using the N-word multiple times during the arrest of a black man, has been given his job back, a spokesperson with SAPD confirmed Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO – The arbitration hearing for a former San Antonio police officer, who is fighting for back pay, benefits and his job back after he was fired for using a racial slur while arresting a black man, has concluded.

The arbitrator’s decision on the fate of Tim Garcia following the two-day hearing is not expected for months.

The Defenders first showed body camera footage from the heated arrest earlier this year on KSAT 12.

While Garcia said he should be punished, he said he believes he should not have been fired.

The city did not agree.