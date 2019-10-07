‘New Week, New You’: Southtown restaurant partners with fitness studios for free Sunday series

SAN ANTONIO – Fitness and nutrition are two key components to living a healthy lifestyle.

Business owner Tim McDarmid knows finding enjoyable fitness classes isn't always easy or cheap, which is one reason she and her restaurant "The Good Kind" are partnering with four local studios to bring a free Sunday series to the community.

After class, participants can purchase a hearty, healthy brunch at the restaurant.

McDarmid has a background in nutrition and wanted The Good Kind to be a place for the health conscious and indulgers alike.

The Southtown spot is beautifully equipped with an acre of garden that McDarmid wants the community to enjoy and take advantage of.

Classes run throughout the month of October at 9 a.m. at 1127 South St. Mary's St.

Schedule:

2nd Sunday: Platinum Pilates

3rd Sunday: Soul Fitness

4th Sunday: Smart Barre

