‘New Week, New You’: Breast Cancer patient builds personal training program
Working to promote physical activity during treatment
SAN ANTONIO – With years of experience in the fitness industry, Samantha Aguirre never imagined she'd be diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.
But when she did, two of her biggest hurdles were telling her family and easing up on her exercise routine.
After her first treatment she tapped into her passion and noticed not only was working out possible, it boosted her energy, confidence and mental strength.
"As I continued working out during my chemo journey and during radiation, the symptoms were decreased," Aguirre discovered. "Not many people know that it really decreases a lot of side effects from the treatments that we go through."
RELATED: Women turn to 'Fit 4 Mom' for workouts catering to motherhood, community
Aguirre learned from her doctor that chemotherapy puts a lot of strain on the heart and lungs — one reason to work to improve cardiovascular health and stamina.
"When you have that heart pumping and you're exercising, it just makes it stronger. And not only that it helps you live longer, because studies have shown that our survival rate is up to five years," she said.
Aguirre understands everyone's journey is different and treatment can be draining, but she encourages fellow cancer patients and survivors to get moving.
She is a certified cancer exercise specialist and runs a personal training program out of MixFit S.A. You can contact her at Saguirre@mixfitsa.com or 210-385-3665.
View this post on Instagram
What's up guys! Just alittle update on what the heck is going on with me. As many of yall know I had a hysterectomy done 5 weeks ago. Due to my cancer being estrogen driven it was best to make that decision. Saturday one of my sutures ripped which was near my external iliac (artery, aorta) that caused me to lose over 2 near 3 quarts of blood. Had an emergency surgery to help stop the bleed by embolization which was thru a radiation type procedure. Shortly after I needed a blood transfusion to help with oxygen in my body and not feel dizzy or faint. So with minor bleeding from the 1st surgey....that didnt help much to retain it...so I had a 2nd surgery this afternoon which had it repaired and so far no more leakage. Going through this guys was not very easy but I tried staying positive and was scared AF. Knowing it was a main artery that was leaking...pssh! I'm doing just fine now and ready to get back to my life and see my babies and volleyball games! I will be released tomorrow and so looking forward to it. Thank you to all who has text me, paid a visit to me and especailly all the prayers from the St. james school and the volleyball team. Love you all and it really helped with me staying strong and positive! Without all you I wouldnt be who I am these past 2 days. Prayers are very strong! Cancer you cant get rid of me so stop trying foo!!! 🤛👊 I'm never giving up! 11 surgeries....ha I'm still here and I will always win, so give the beep up! #boom #youngadultcancer #breastcancerfighter #breastcancersurvivor #coachsia #cancerexercisespecialist #mixfitsa #battleropeeducation #Personaltrainer #imnevergivingup #movementiskey #faith #believeinyourself
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.