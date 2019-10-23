KSAT 12 anchor Myra Arthur expecting second child

Published: October 23, 2019, 11:04 am Updated: January 3, 2020, 9:47 am

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 anchor Myra Arthur is expecting!

Arthur made the announcement on social media Wednesday.

She says she and her husband can’t wait to meet their "littlest pumpkin."

This will be the second child for Arthur and her husband.

They have a two-and-a-half-year-old son.

Arthur’s second child is due in March.

