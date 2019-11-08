68ºF

BGC Thursday Night Highlights — Week 11

Check out the Big Game Coverage Thursday night highlights!

APP USERS: Click here to check out the individual game highlights

Edison vs. Jefferson

Churchill vs. Roosevelt

Holmes vs. Brennan

Stevens vs O’Connor

