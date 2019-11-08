Man pretending to be Bexar County firefighter arrested

BEXAR COUNTY – It's a case that stretched over 1,300 miles.

A man is accused of pretending to be a Bexar County firefighter in order to take a specialized course all the way in Los Angeles County, California.

Luis Alberto Lopez, 34, was booked into the Bexar County jail on Wednesday.

Investigators said the case goes back to Oct. 10 after Lopez registered for a law enforcement class in California, identifying himself as a firefighter with the Bexar County Fire Department.

There is no such agency.

An affidavit revealed, while Lopez once was a volunteer firefighter with St. Hedwig in East Cexar County, he was discharged from that department a year ago.

Investigators said he was also found with a large amount of weapons at the time of his arrest.