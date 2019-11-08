The 9@9: Verdict in manslaughter trial; Porch pirate caught on cam
- A jury on Friday found a 29-year-old man guilty of driving drunk and at speeds of more than 100 mph when he crashed his car into a woman’s vehicle, killing her.
- Another porch pirate was caught on camera stealing packages in a San Antonio neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
- A woman known for two decades simply as “Jane Doe” after her battered remains were found on the edge of a Wisconsin cornfield was a cognitively impaired 23-year-old who sought help from a nurse now accused of “barbaric brutality” and charged in her death, investigators who worked the case for years without a lead said.
