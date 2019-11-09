69ºF

Man suspected in series of robberies confesses to shooting, police say

Dawn Jorgenson, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Preciliano Perez (KSAT)

A man wanted for shooting another man during a robbery has been caught, police said.

San Antonio police responded to a shooting call on South Olive Street in September.

The victim told police he was up on a ladder when the suspect, later identified as Preciliano Perez, approached him on the East Side.

That’s when, police said, Perez pointed a gun at the victim and demanded he give up his wallet and truck. When the victim refused, he was shot.

Perez was arrested a few days later for another robbery and was questioned about his involvement in a series of robberies.

Police said Perez only confessed to the shooting on South Olive Street.

