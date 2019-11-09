Man suspected in series of robberies confesses to shooting, police say
A man wanted for shooting another man during a robbery has been caught, police said.
San Antonio police responded to a shooting call on South Olive Street in September.
The victim told police he was up on a ladder when the suspect, later identified as Preciliano Perez, approached him on the East Side.
That’s when, police said, Perez pointed a gun at the victim and demanded he give up his wallet and truck. When the victim refused, he was shot.
Perez was arrested a few days later for another robbery and was questioned about his involvement in a series of robberies.
Police said Perez only confessed to the shooting on South Olive Street.
