SAPD: Pedestrian suffers ‘massive’ head injuries after being hit by car

SAN ANTONIO – A man had to be taken to a hospital after San Antonio police say he was hit by a SUV while crossing a West Side street.

According to police, the man was trying to walk across West Commerce Street near General McMullen Drive around 11:45 p.m. Friday. The driver of a SUV told police he didn’t see the man and hit him.

The pedestrian suffered massive head injures and was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

According to officers at the scene, the driver did not seem to be under the influence and is not expected to face any charges. Investigators ruled the whole thing an accident.