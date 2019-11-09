Week in 2:10: Trays fly during fight at SA Popeye’s; Father arrested in connection’s with daughter’s Amber Alert
SAN ANTONIO – It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
BCSO: Amber Alert issued after father threatened estranged wife, took 2-year-old girl
Nix Specialty Health Center to cease operations within 30 days
WATCH: Surveillance video captures violence escalating in West Side neighborhood during party
Trays fly in viral video at San Antonio Popeyes as employee fights with customer
