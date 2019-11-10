Charter bus en route to Dallas shot at while passing through San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A charter bus traveling on I-35 heading to Dallas was hit by gunfire while entering San Antonio, police said. The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, one of the bullets went through the window of the bus and hit a 60-year-old woman in the head. She was taken to University Hospital and at last check was in serious condition.

Police said the bus pulled over on the I-35 frontage road near Zarzamora Street to get help. Officers later moved the bus to a bus stop down the road to unload all the passengers.

No word on any possible suspects. The investigation continues.