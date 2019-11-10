Highway interchange shut down for overturned 18-wheeler
Interchange may be shut down for hours
SAN ANTONIO – An overturned 18-wheeler truck shut down a South Side highway exit ramp Sunday afternoon.
Authorities shut down the ramps of I-37 North onto I-10 East around 1 p.m., according to Texas Department of Transportation information.
SAPD: Man shot during argument over stolen property outside South Side restaurant
The truck appeared to be carrying metal poles.
The ramp remained closed around 3 p.m. It’s unclear how long the closure will last.
This is a developing story. Check back to KSAT.com later for more information.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on KSAT.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/7/19 at 2 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact contactus@ksat.com.