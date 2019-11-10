71ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

71ºF

News

Highway interchange shut down for overturned 18-wheeler

Interchange may be shut down for hours

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Texas, Local, News
An overturned 18-wheeler truck shut down an exit ramp between I-37 North and I-10 East on the city's South Side on Nov. 10, 2019. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An overturned 18-wheeler truck shut down a South Side highway exit ramp Sunday afternoon.

Authorities shut down the ramps of I-37 North onto I-10 East around 1 p.m., according to Texas Department of Transportation information.

SAPD: Man shot during argument over stolen property outside South Side restaurant

The truck appeared to be carrying metal poles.

The ramp remained closed around 3 p.m. It’s unclear how long the closure will last.

This is a developing story. Check back to KSAT.com later for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Fares Sabawi

Fares Sabawi has been a journalist in San Antonio for three years. He has covered several topics, but focuses on crime courts and record requests the most. He also has a recurring appearance on KSAT News at 9's Trending Now segment.

email

Note to users: Comments on KSAT.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/7/19 at 2 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact contactus@ksat.com.