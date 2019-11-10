Highway interchange shut down for overturned 18-wheeler

SAN ANTONIO – An overturned 18-wheeler truck shut down a South Side highway exit ramp Sunday afternoon.

Authorities shut down the ramps of I-37 North onto I-10 East around 1 p.m., according to Texas Department of Transportation information.

The truck appeared to be carrying metal poles.

The ramp remained closed around 3 p.m. It’s unclear how long the closure will last.

This is a developing story. Check back to KSAT.com later for more information.