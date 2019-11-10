SAPD: Man shot during argument over stolen property outside South Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was shot amid an argument over stolen property Saturday night, police said.

The shooting victim, a Hispanic male in his 30s, was shot in the abdomen after 8 p.m. outside a Wing Daddy’s Sauce House in the 1000 block of Southeast Military Drive, police Sgt. Kevin Koch said.

Koch said an owner of stolen property “tracked” the belongings to the location.

“An argument ensued and one thing led to another,” he said, and one person was shot. The man was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Koch said police are investigating if the shooting victim is the person accused of stealing the property, as well as what the possessions consist of.

Police had a potential suspect at the scene, Koch said, but more suspects may be at large.

