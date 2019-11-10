Motorcyclist’s family speaks out almost one week after his death

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Baldemar Flores Jaime, 56, said they’re still in disbelief over his unexpected death.

“It’s devastating cause he’s not here, his presence his smile," his widowed wife Martha Jaime said.

Baldemar Flores Jaime was driving his motorcycle down Interstate 10 Sunday evening when he was struck by a car.

The impact forced Baldemar Flores Jaime to fly off his bike before being struck by several other vehicles.

Martha Jaime said he died doing what he loved.

“He loved riding," she said. “He loved going out on a beautiful day.”

Baldemar Flores Jaime was traveling back from a race event in Austin when the accident happened.

His daughter, Adrianna Carey, called his death “devastating” but said her family is staying strong.

“I know he wouldn’t want us to be mourning and crying for so long," she said. “He’d want us to press on.”

The family is hoping to turn Baldemar Flores Jaime’s death into an important message for other drivers.

“What other motorists, I feel, need to understand is that we need to share the road,” Carey said.

Martha Jaime described her late husband as a man who was full of life and who put others before himself.

“He had a good heart, and a good soul and he had a beautiful smile and he loved his family," she said.