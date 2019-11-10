San Antonio home left with smoke damage after fire

SAN ANTONIO – A home on the West Side was left with heavy smoke damage after a fire Saturday evening.

San Antonio firefighters responded to a blaze at the home in the 6500 block of Elmer Boulevard around 7 p.m. after neighbors saw the house was on fire.

Battalion chief Keith Crusies said the couple who lives there left the home around 6:30 p.m., and no one was inside when the fire erupted in a middle bedroom.

Crusies said firefighters suspect it was an electrical fire.

The rest of the home sustained smoke damage estimated at $25,000.

“Most of the house is in good shape, fire-wise,” he said, adding that the family should be able to enter the house the following day to assess the damage.

No one was injured in the blaze.