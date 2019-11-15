62ºF

Fugitive couple suspected in string of SA robberies arrested in Live Oak County

The pair was chased by at least 6 local law enforcement agencies

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Terry Davis 31, and Athena Miguel 31, were arrested and booked on various felony charges on Nov. 13.

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas – A couple wanted for aggravated robbery was pursued by authorities from six different Texas agencies before finally being stopped in Live Oak County on Wednesday, according to the Pleasanton Police Department.

Pleasanton officers were called to a Walmart for a reported robbery when they spotted Terry Davis, 31, and Athena Miguel, 31. The couple was located by police and “turned and drove back” toward Pleasanton.

Officers from Pleasanton, Jourdanton Police Department, Atascosa County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers and the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Department pursued the vehicle before it was stopped in Live Oak County, according to a Facebook post from PPD.

The couple, who are from Lufkin in East Texas, is suspected in at least three San Antonio robberies and was booked on various felony charges, police said.

