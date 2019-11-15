Mom says Texas day care worker left note in boy’s lunchbox telling her to put son on diet

A Texas mother who left a sweet note in her 5-year-old son’s lunchbox is upset after allegedly receiving a return note from a worker at the boy’s day care telling her to put him on a diet.

Francesca, whose son attends Rocking Horse Day Care in Kingwood, told KTRK her son has been enrolled at the day care for three years and this is the first time she’s had any issues, referring to the incident as “bullying.”

She said she recently made some diet changes for her son and added a supportive note to his lunchbox that read, “Please tell my son that his mommy loves him so much and that I’m thinking about him.”

Francesca said when she got the note back, someone had written, “No! Put him on a diet and go away!”

The director of the day care confronted the worker who admitted to writing the note. The employee never intended for the mother to see the note, according to the director.

“I put a lot of trust into this school to take care of him and it just really hurt me,” Francesca said.

That worker has since been fired, KTRK reported.