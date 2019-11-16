43ºF

Week in 2:10: San Marcos explosion; Distemper outbreak; Lyft scooters leave SA

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

WEEKLY HEADLINES:

Explosions at San Marcos food truck park damage buildings a block away

Sheriff: Bexar County Jail back in compliance after surprise inspection

ACS warns dog owners of canine distemper outbreak

Lyft scooters to leave San Antonio, city says

Tim, Manu, bats return: 9 best moments from Tony Parker jersey retirement ceremony

