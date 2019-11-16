Week in 2:10: San Marcos explosion; Distemper outbreak; Lyft scooters leave SA
SAN ANTONIO – It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
Explosions at San Marcos food truck park damage buildings a block away
Sheriff: Bexar County Jail back in compliance after surprise inspection
ACS warns dog owners of canine distemper outbreak
Lyft scooters to leave San Antonio, city says
Tim, Manu, bats return: 9 best moments from Tony Parker jersey retirement ceremony
