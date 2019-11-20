82ºF

Father, son charged after killing deer on Texas college campus, authorities say

A father and son have been arrested for hunting deer on the University of Houston-Clear Lake campus.

A father and son were charged after choosing the wrong place to target their prey.

The men are accused of killing a deer on the University of Houston-Clear Lake nature trail.

The UH-Clear Lake Police Department says a caller reported it Monday.

Authorities say Shane and Reed Strickland put a deer blind in the wooded area of the trail.

And that’s where, investigators say, the men killed a white-tailed deer with a crossbow.

Both are both charged with taking wildlife without consent.

