Father, son charged after killing deer on Texas college campus, authorities say
A father and son have been arrested for hunting deer on the University of Houston-Clear Lake campus.
A father and son were charged after choosing the wrong place to target their prey.
The men are accused of killing a deer on the University of Houston-Clear Lake nature trail.
The UH-Clear Lake Police Department says a caller reported it Monday.
Authorities say Shane and Reed Strickland put a deer blind in the wooded area of the trail.
And that’s where, investigators say, the men killed a white-tailed deer with a crossbow.
Both are both charged with taking wildlife without consent.
This story appeared on Click2Houston.com.
Copyright 2019 by Click2Houston.com - All rights reserved.