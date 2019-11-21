Food worker arrested after hidden camera found in boys bathroom at Texas elementary school

EL CAMPO, Texas – An Aramark contract food worker was arrested Tuesday morning on felony charges after a camera was found in the boy’s bathroom at Northside Elementary School in El Campo.

Scott Gelardi, 42, was arrested after El Campo Independent School District maintenance workers discovered the camera, which contained videos and photographs of unknown male students, according to the El Campo Police Department.

There has been no evidence, thus far, that any physical contact was made with any children and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Gelardi is charged with improper photography/video in a bathroom, possession of child pornography and possession of child pornography with intent to promote, according to a statement from police.

None of the children seen in the photos or video have been identified and the Texas Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit is assisting with the investigation.

El Campo police said investigators have executed search warrants for Gelardi’s apartment in Rosenberg, his school office and his vehicle.

Officials with the school district searched all the bathrooms at the school and didn’t find any other recording devices.

Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues, according to a press release from El Campo police.

A forensic examination of the camera was scheduled to begin Wednesday, the press release said.