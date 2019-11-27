A new brew pub has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Back Unturned Brewing, the fresh arrival is located at 516 Brooklyn Ave.

Back Unturned Brewing offers craft beer that's made in small batches, with selections like Chocolate Coconut, Killer Kolsch and Haze Down Under being past creations. For food, look for pizzas, salads and desserts on the menu.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Back Unturned Brewing seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Deann D. wrote, "The staff is super friendly and service was on point. Had the Saison and my hubby had the Pale Ale. Both were great!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Back Unturned Brewing is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–noon on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in San Antonio? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.